One dead after I-80 crash near Greenwood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 1 is dead after a crash on I-80 Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were dispatched to a crash near mile marker 422 in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 2:30 p.m.

According to NSP, a Toyota 4-Runner had left the interstate and crashed into a creek. Rescue crews tried to rescue the lone occupant of the vehicle, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

