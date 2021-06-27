Advertisement

One dead after I-80 crash near Greenwood

1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.(Nebraska DOT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 1 is dead after a crash on I-80 Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska State Patrol said troopers were dispatched to a crash near mile marker 422 in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 2:30 p.m.

According to NSP, a Toyota 4-Runner had left the interstate and crashed into a creek. Rescue crews tried to rescue the lone occupant of the vehicle, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

 The crash remains under investigation.

