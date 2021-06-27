Advertisement

Our Town Seward: June 28-July 2, 2021

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Seward has much to offer both residents and visitors. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we will celebrate “Our Town Seward.”

During the week of June 28 through July 2, we will feature stories from the 4th of July city. We’ll take a closer look at what makes Seward a great place to live.

Again, that’s on Pure Nebraska at 9 a.m., and during the 10/11 newscasts throughout the day. A 45-minute special show featuring Seward will air on Saturday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

