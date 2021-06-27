Advertisement

Saturday’s Brews at the Zoo sells out at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When you mix exotic animals, live music and craft beer together, you get Brews at the Zoo at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the 2021 Brews at the Zoo was a sold out event.

“Many people who want to come to the zoo, come to the zoo frequently with their children but want to come as an adult. It’s a date night!” said John Chapo, CEO of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

No matter if it was their first time or they’ve attended brews at the zoo before, people told 10/11 it’s defintely an experience.

“We get to support the zoo, have a lot of fun and be out with the animals. What could be better?!” said Dan Nelson.

Hundreds were able to support local while drinking from breweries like Glacial Till, Zipline, White Elm, Lucky Bucket and Saro Cider.

“The community loves the zoo. We love our community. That’s why we care, we share and we collaborate,” Chapo said.

Live band music was put on by AM-FM. “It’s a great experience because you can see the animals way on the other side and still here that music,” said Les Monroe.

The event’s new green space was part of the recent expansion at the zoo, which guests said they enjoyed.

Ryan Martin told 10/11,” The zoo is always growing. The last three or four years have been different everytime we come in, which is very neat.”

The Brews at the Zoo fundraiser brings in thousands of dollars, which the zoo said it needs after such a rough year in 2020.

“This is the energy. This is awesome. This is what feeds the zoo,” Chapo said. “It’s all these people coming and enjoying the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.”

