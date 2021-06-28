Advertisement

1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.

News outlets report a woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 p.m.

A separate shooting about two hours later in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people.

A vehicle collision was also reported nearby and fire officials say two people were injured in that crash.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
One dead after I-80 crash near Greenwood
Burglar arrested at west Lincoln auto center
An expanded traffic crash occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash near S. 27th and Highway 2
A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges,...
Nebraska man convicted of 13 charges related to sexual abuse
When you mix exotic animals, live music and craft beer together, you get Brews at the Zoo at...
Saturday’s Brews at the Zoo sells out at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Latest News

Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest
The Week Starts Wet...
Monday Forecast: Rainy days and Mondays...