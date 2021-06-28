Advertisement

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls shrimp products

Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Avanti Frozen Foods recalls several shrimp products linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Avanti Frozen Foods has recalled nine frozen shrimp products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a salmonella outbreak has been linked to the seafood.

The products were sold under the brand names 365, Censea, Chicken of the Sea, CWNO, Hannaford, Honest Catch, Meijer, Open Acres and Waterfront Bistro.

The shrimp was imported between December 2020 and February 2021 but may have been sold in stores more recently.

The CDC says six people in Nevada and Arizona have gotten sick during the outbreak. Two of them were hospitalized.

People infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
One dead after I-80 crash near Greenwood
A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges,...
Nebraska man convicted of 13 charges related to sexual abuse
Burglar arrested at west Lincoln auto center
An expanded traffic crash occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash near S. 27th and Highway 2
When you mix exotic animals, live music and craft beer together, you get Brews at the Zoo at...
Saturday’s Brews at the Zoo sells out at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Latest News

Family members pray by the memorial wall for the missing people of the Surfside, Florida, condo...
Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete; death toll at 10
Seattle, Portland and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with...
Northwest braces for hottest day of intense heat wave