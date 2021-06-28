Gov. Ricketts to end coronavirus State of Emergency
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. - Governor Pete Ricketts will host a news conference at the State Capitol Monday morning to announce the end date of the coronavirus state of emergency. Watch the press conference at 10am CT in the video player above.
Gov. Ricketts signed the emergency declaration in March 2020 so regulatory provisions of state law could be suspended to aid the state’s response.
