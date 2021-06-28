Advertisement

Lied Center releases 2021-22 lineup of music, theatre and dance

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center will feature 33 shows and will have the largest Broadway lineup in the Lied Center’s history. The Lied Center’s executive director says this year will be a celebration of “life and community.”

You can purchase tickets, and receive more information on the shows here. Season subscription sales begin June 30 at 11 a.m.

List of shows:

  • “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Sept. 10-12 (four shows)
  • “STEP AFRIKA! Drumfolk,” Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.
  • “A Musical About Star Wars,” Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.
  • Pat Metheny Side Eye with James Francies and Joe Dyson, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.
  • Arnaldo Cohen, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
  • The Righteous Brothers, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.
  • Boston Pops on Tour, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
  • BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet: Au Revoir Tour, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
  • Yuja Wang, Piano, and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin, in Concert, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
  • “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis,” Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
  • St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, Jan. 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • > “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 27-29, 2022 (four shows)
  • Anna Deavere Smith, “Notes from the Field,” Feb. 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” Feb. 18-20, 2022 (four shows)
  • IBEX Puppetry: “Ajijaak on Turtle Island,” Feb. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • Bernadette Peters, Feb. 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • Stars of American Ballet, March 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • “Riverdance,” March 8-10, 2022 (three shows)
  • The Fab Four, March 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • “This Mortal Life Also,” March 17-20, 2022, Johnny Carson Theater (four shows)
  • Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
  • “Jersey Boys,” March 25-27, 2022 (four shows)
  • Mnozil Brass, March 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Recital Hall
  • Pilobolus BIG FIVE-OH, March 31, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • “Madagascar the Musical,” April 2 (two shows)
  • Diane Schuur, April 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • “The Band’s Visit,” April 9-10, 2022 (four shows)
  • Church Basement Ladies, April 16, 2022 (two shows)
  • Joyce Yang, Piano, April 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
  • “Come From Away,” April 27-May 1, 2022 (seven shows)
  • “Oklahoma!,” May 10-11, 2022 (two shows)
  • Michael Feinstein, June 17, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

