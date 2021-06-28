Lied Center releases 2021-22 lineup of music, theatre and dance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center will feature 33 shows and will have the largest Broadway lineup in the Lied Center’s history. The Lied Center’s executive director says this year will be a celebration of “life and community.”

You can purchase tickets, and receive more information on the shows here. Season subscription sales begin June 30 at 11 a.m.

List of shows:

“Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Sept. 10-12 (four shows)

“STEP AFRIKA! Drumfolk,” Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.

“A Musical About Star Wars,” Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Pat Metheny Side Eye with James Francies and Joe Dyson , Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Arnaldo Cohen , Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

The Righteous Brothers , Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Boston Pops on Tour , Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet: Au Revoir Tour , Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Yuja Wang, Piano, and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin, in Concert , Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.

“Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis,” Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra , Jan. 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet , Jan. 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

> “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 27-29, 2022 (four shows)

Anna Deavere Smith, “Notes from the Field,” Feb. 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” Feb. 18-20, 2022 (four shows)

IBEX Puppetry: “Ajijaak on Turtle Island,” Feb. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Bernadette Peters , Feb. 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Stars of American Ballet , March 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

“Riverdance,” March 8-10, 2022 (three shows)

The Fab Four , March 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

“This Mortal Life Also,” March 17-20, 2022, Johnny Carson Theater (four shows)

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain , March 18, 7:30 p.m.

“Jersey Boys,” March 25-27, 2022 (four shows)

Mnozil Brass , March 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Recital Hall

Pilobolus BIG FIVE-OH , March 31, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

“Madagascar the Musical,” April 2 (two shows)

Diane Schuur , April 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

“The Band’s Visit,” April 9-10, 2022 (four shows)

Church Basement Ladies , April 16, 2022 (two shows)

Joyce Yang, Piano , April 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

“Come From Away,” April 27-May 1, 2022 (seven shows)

“Oklahoma!,” May 10-11, 2022 (two shows)

Michael Feinstein, June 17, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

