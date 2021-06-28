Lied Center releases 2021-22 lineup of music, theatre and dance
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center will feature 33 shows and will have the largest Broadway lineup in the Lied Center’s history. The Lied Center’s executive director says this year will be a celebration of “life and community.”
You can purchase tickets, and receive more information on the shows here. Season subscription sales begin June 30 at 11 a.m.
List of shows:
- “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” Sept. 10-12 (four shows)
- “STEP AFRIKA! Drumfolk,” Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m.
- “A Musical About Star Wars,” Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.
- Pat Metheny Side Eye with James Francies and Joe Dyson, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Arnaldo Cohen, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
- The Righteous Brothers, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.
- Boston Pops on Tour, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
- BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet: Au Revoir Tour, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.
- Yuja Wang, Piano, and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin, in Concert, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
- “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis,” Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 13, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet, Jan. 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- > “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Jan. 27-29, 2022 (four shows)
- Anna Deavere Smith, “Notes from the Field,” Feb. 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” Feb. 18-20, 2022 (four shows)
- IBEX Puppetry: “Ajijaak on Turtle Island,” Feb. 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- Bernadette Peters, Feb. 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- Stars of American Ballet, March 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- “Riverdance,” March 8-10, 2022 (three shows)
- The Fab Four, March 12, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- “This Mortal Life Also,” March 17-20, 2022, Johnny Carson Theater (four shows)
- Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, March 18, 7:30 p.m.
- “Jersey Boys,” March 25-27, 2022 (four shows)
- Mnozil Brass, March 26, 2022, 7:30 p.m., Kimball Recital Hall
- Pilobolus BIG FIVE-OH, March 31, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- “Madagascar the Musical,” April 2 (two shows)
- Diane Schuur, April 5, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- “The Band’s Visit,” April 9-10, 2022 (four shows)
- Church Basement Ladies, April 16, 2022 (two shows)
- Joyce Yang, Piano, April 18, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
- “Come From Away,” April 27-May 1, 2022 (seven shows)
- “Oklahoma!,” May 10-11, 2022 (two shows)
- Michael Feinstein, June 17, 2022, 7:30 p.m.
