Lincoln Trap and Skeet Club hosts U.S. Open Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Trap and Skeet Club hosted the Inaugural Kolar NSSA U.S. Open tournament this weekend. The facility was one of 15 locations to host the tournament.

There were nearly 900 shooters taking part in the open nationwide with 75 of them competing in Lincoln. Participants came from all over including Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and New York.

They use shotguns on clay targets.. rifles and pistols aren’t allowed.

The tournament was suppose to happen last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic. The club hopes to host again in the future.

