LPD: Fireworks complaints already rolling in around Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite fireworks sales not starting within Lincoln city limits until July 3rd, Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW they’re already receiving dozens of complaints about fireworks being lit.

Since sales began across Nebraska and Lancaster County on Thursday, June 24th, LPD says they’ve already received 55 fireworks-related complaints. Those numbers break down like this:

- Thursday: 6

- Friday: 7

- Saturday: 20

- Sunday: 22

Police are also saying, so far to this point, there have been no firework-related injuries across the Capital City. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office also reported the same situation to 10/11 NOW. Both agencies are hoping people will continue to exercise caution when lighting off fireworks and keep the injury-free trend going.

LPD is also asking the public to not call 9-1-1 when reporting a fireworks complaint. Instead, they ask that you call the non-emergency line at 402-441-6000. Police say they will not be issuing citations, but will be giving verbal warnings.

A reminder that fireworks can only be sold and discharged in Lincoln from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3rd, and from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4th.

