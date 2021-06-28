Advertisement

LPD: Man steals purse from truck, drags woman in Hy-Vee parking lot

Lincoln Police Department
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a woman was dragged from a moving car while she was trying to get her stolen purse back.

Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the Hyvee off 84th Street in northeast Lincoln, when an employee found a 53-year-old woman laying on the pavement outside the grocery store.

LPD said responding officers spoke with the woman who explained she had been sleeping in the backseat of her GMC pick-up on the far east side of the lot when she heard the door open.

According to police, the woman said she saw a man open the truck’s door and grab her purse which was on the front seat.

Officers said the woman got out of the truck and tried getting her purse back but the man got into his car and she was still holding on to the purse.

LPD said the man drove away, dragging the woman alongside the car.

Police said the woman suffered significant injuries to her leg and was taken to a Lincoln hospital.

Officers were able to look at surveillance video from HyVee that showed a smaller dark colored 4 -door car pull up next to the woman’s truck. LPD said the video showed the same account of what happened as the woman described.

LPD said there was a loss around $1,600 in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

