LPD: Man tries stealing race car, boat and motorcycle from homes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say tried stealing a race car, boat, and a motorcycle from different homes over the last week.

On Friday, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a home off 70th and Gladstone Streets in northeast Lincoln, on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

LPD said officers alerted that a homeowner left for a short time and when they returned, they found a white pickup in their driveway trying to take his trailer with a race car on it.

According to police, the victim reported he had video of the incident and showed it to officers that shows the suspect backing into the driveway and start to hook up the trailer to his truck when the victim returned home and interrupted him.

LPD said the man drove off in his truck before officers arrived.

Investigators said the trailer and race car are valued at $3,000.

The next day, on Saturday, the victim saw the man driving the truck near his home again and gave officers a license plate that led them to a 30-year-old man.

LPD said officers and the victim were able to positively identify him as the person responsible.

Police contacted the suspect at his home where he was arrested.

According to police, the man is facing felony theft charges for this case, but officers were also able to identify him as the person responsible for two other recent thefts.

On Wednesday, around 4 p.m., a 54-year-old man reported that someone had tried stealing his boat and trailer near 37th and W Streets.

In that case, police said the victim had security video of the incident that showed the same suspect trying to take the trailer. The boat and trailer are valued at $50,000.

The next day, on Thursday around 3 p.m., a 34-year-old man reported while he was at work someone tried taking his motorcycle. In that case, police said the victim explained he was gone but witnesses in the area saw the man put on the victim’s helmet, turn on the bike and rev the engine.

According to police, the witnesses yelled at the man and he drove away.

The man was positively identified as the same suspect in all the previous cases. The motorcycle is valued at $10,000.

The man was arrested for two more counts of felony theft for these instances.

