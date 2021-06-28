LSO: Suspects steal $250,000 worth of equipment from South Beltway Project site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office say $250,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from the South Beltway Project site.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the theft happened late Thursday night into Friday morning last week.

Sheriff Wagner said the suspects first stole a lowboy trailer, valued at $100,000, from the South Beltway Project construction site located on 38th Street.

From there, investigators with LSO said the suspects went to the construction site on S 25th Street and loaded up two bulldozers, a Caterpillar and Komatsu bulldozers, each valued at $50,000.

A second trailer is missing from the construction site that night valued at $50,000.

Sheriff Wagner said over the last few months catalytic converters, as well as GPS units have been stolen from work trucks on the construction site. Sheriff Wagner explained that security is difficult simply because of the scope of the project.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

