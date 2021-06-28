Advertisement

Monday Forecast: Scattered Thunderstorms

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level trough of low pressure will continue to bring unsettled conditions to the area Monday afternoon and evening. Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible and while widespread severe weather is not expected, a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

Partly sunny, warm and humid Monday afternoon with scattered showers and t’storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s with a south wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will be a bit below average.
(1011 Weather Team)

Partly cloudy skies for tonight with a continued chance for scattered showers and t’storms. Lows in the lower 60s. Partly sunny on Tuesday with a few isolated thunderstorms in the morning and then again the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday with the afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Small rain chances on Thursday and Friday with Highs in the mid 80s, which is a bit below the average for late June and early July.

The up coming 4th of July weekend is looking mostly dry and warm. Isolated t’storms possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s, with upper 80s on Independence Day.

Warm temperatures with some chances for rain over the next 7 days.
(1011 Weather Team)

