NDCS facilities prepare to move to 12-hour staffing schedule

Scot Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) has declared a staffing emergency at the Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC) and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC).

“Normally, each facility operates on its own in terms of where staff are assigned,” Frakes said. “In order to keep activities as normal as possible, there will be situations where staff members will be asked to work in the opposite facility. In essence, the facilities will coordinate together.”

DEC is the intake facility for all adult males entering the NDCS, and LCC is a maximum custody male facility that includes housing for residential mental health. Construction is underway to connect the two facilities.

Frakes says a slowdown in hiring is the reason for the staffing emergency.

“We are feeling the effects that many other industries and businesses are experiencing currently, nationally and across Nebraska. This is a very tight job market, especially in Lincoln and it is having an impact on our two largest facilities – the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) and LCC/DEC.”

Some positions will remain at 8-hour shifts, Frakes said, but the majority will move to 12-hour.

In late 2019, NSP and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) moved to 12-hour shifts, a schedule they have continued to maintain since. At the same time, NDCS launched a $10,000 hiring bonus for corporals at NSP, TSCI and LCC/DEC. That incentive remains in effect, as does the $10,000 bonus for team members who refer corporals for hire in those facilities.

