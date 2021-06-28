Advertisement

Nebraska Task Force 1 chief deployed to Florida

Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Fla.
By Kelli Kellogg
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chief of Nebraska’s Task Force 1 is going to Florida to aid in rescue efforts after the partial collapse of a high-rise building Thursday.

NE-TF1 Chief Brad Thavenet will be part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Urban Search and Rescue command.

Another body was recovered overnight, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10. But more than 150 people were still missing in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., as of Monday morning.

