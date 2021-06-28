Nebraska Task Force 1 chief deployed to Florida

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chief of Nebraska’s Task Force 1 is going to Florida to aid in rescue efforts after the partial collapse of a high-rise building Thursday.

NE-TF1 Chief Brad Thavenet will be part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Urban Search and Rescue command.

NE-TF1’s Chief Thavenet has been deployed to Florida has part of a FEMA/US&R Command element assisting in the rescue efforts for those missing in the Surfside, FL collapse earlier this week. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those missing. pic.twitter.com/Rq3GWWUKok — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) June 27, 2021

Another body was recovered overnight, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10. But more than 150 people were still missing in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.