Nebraska Task Force 1 chief deployed to Florida
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chief of Nebraska’s Task Force 1 is going to Florida to aid in rescue efforts after the partial collapse of a high-rise building Thursday.
NE-TF1 Chief Brad Thavenet will be part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Urban Search and Rescue command.
Another body was recovered overnight, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10. But more than 150 people were still missing in the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., as of Monday morning.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.