One dead after two-vehicle crash in Merrick County

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A two-vehicle crash in Merrick County left one man dead and one hospitalized Monday afternoon.

Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene on Highway 30 between 25th Road and 26th Road around 12:30 p.m.

Police investigation shows a 1998 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and crossed the center line, hitting 2011 Jeep Laredo.

The sole occupant in the Ram, 53-year-old Chapman resident Shane Samuelson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Laredo driver was also alone. He was brought to the Merrick Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash.

