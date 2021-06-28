Advertisement

Seward woman celebrates 107th Birthday

It’s a day of celebration for a Seward woman celebrating her 107th birthday. Elsie Steinauer told 10/11 NOW her secret to a long life is simply not thinking about your age at all.(Bayley Bischof)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a day of celebration for a Seward woman celebrating her 107th birthday. Elsie Steinauer was surrounded by friends and family with gifts, balloons and cupcakes.

“It feels good I like it!” Steinauer said.

It’s a day of celebration for a Seward woman celebrating her 107th birthday. Elsie Steinauer told 10/11 NOW her secret to a long life is simply not thinking about your age at all.(Bayley Bischof)

Sunday’s celebration was a far cry from the drive through celebration she got for her 106th birthday, where Elsie was on the other side of a glass door.

“It’s really fun to see her expressions and see the people she hasn’t seen for a long time and just be a part of life again,” said Marti Feit, Elsie’s Niece.

Elsie said her secret to long life is that there isn’t one.

“I just live my life. I didn’t do anything extra to deserve it, I’m just glad I’m as good as I am at this age,” Steinauer said.

But her loved ones said each moment with Elsie is a gift.

“She’s just an amazing person, her mind is incredible,” Feit said.

Steinauer said she doesn’t think about her age often, and doesn’t want to make it a big deal.

“In many respects I am very grateful to have been able to live this long,” Steinauer said.

