Tuesday Forecast: A little humid...a little warm...and that combination will lead to some ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical late-June-early-July weather will continue as the week goes along...

Isolated -to-scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will find a place in our day-to-day forecasts from now all the way through Thursday. Highs temperatures will average in the low-to-mid 80s...with overnight lows in the upper 50s-to-middle 60s. Precipitation “chances” continue to be caused by a slow-moving upper-level trough of low pressure to our north. As this system S-L-O-W-L-Y slides east over the next 24-to-48 hours...most of the region will continue to see daily shower and thunderstorm chances during the peak heating periods of the day...generally in the afternoon and early evenings. Most of the precipitation should wind down as we move into the later nighttime hours and overnight...with some areas of fog developing during the late-night period as moisture lingers in the air and we cool down.

While far from certain at this juncture...the late-week and holiday weekend time frame continues to “trend” a bit drier with a warming trend expected for much of the area...with just “isolated” thunderstorm chances. Highs on Friday...Saturday...and Independence Day Sunday will warm into the middle 80s-to-lower 90s and we’ll keep the rain chance at only 10-to-20% for those three days. We’ll continue to update the forecast as the week wears on...so if you have outdoor plans over the upcoming holiday weekend...stay tuned.

Tuesday Temperatures... (KOLN)

Wednesday Temperatures... (KOLN)

7-Day Forecast... (KOLN)

