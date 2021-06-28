Union backs Ewins for new police chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After spending half an hour which each of the four candidates last week, the Lincoln Police Union has recommended Teresa Ewins be the next City of Lincoln Police Chief.

Ewins is in the running to replace former Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who left his post earlier this year. Currently, Officer Brian Jackson is serving as Chief of Police in an interim capacity.

Ewins is in the running against Lincoln native Genelle Moore, current Chief of Police for the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division Darryl McSwain, and former Chief of Police at the Mesa Arizona Police Department Ramon Batista.

Currently, Ewins works for the San Francisco Police Department where she oversees 900 officers as a commander.

“During the week we considered each of the candidate’s strengths and weaknesses, how we felt they would fit within the Lincoln Police Department and how they would fit within the community of Lincoln,” Union President Brad Hulse said in a statement.

The final decision lies in the hands of the Lincoln City Council and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

“We hope the Lincoln City Council takes our recommendation into consideration during their conversation, and ultimate vote, with Mayor Baird,” the statement says.

