Virus vaccination rates in rural Nebraska lag behind cities

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are continuing to work to persuade residents of rural parts of the state, where coronavirus vaccination rates remain low, to get their shots.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that vaccination rates in the state’s rural counties tend to lag far behind the rates in the state’s urban counties.

Only about 40% of the adults in rural parts of Nebraska are fully vaccinated compared with more than 60% of those living in the state’s metropolitan areas.

As part of the effort to reach rural areas. state health officials plan to participate in a forum hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs on Tuesday.

