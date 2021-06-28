Virus vaccination rates in rural Nebraska lag behind cities
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are continuing to work to persuade residents of rural parts of the state, where coronavirus vaccination rates remain low, to get their shots.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that vaccination rates in the state’s rural counties tend to lag far behind the rates in the state’s urban counties.
Only about 40% of the adults in rural parts of Nebraska are fully vaccinated compared with more than 60% of those living in the state’s metropolitan areas.
As part of the effort to reach rural areas. state health officials plan to participate in a forum hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs on Tuesday.
