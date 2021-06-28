Advertisement

Volunteers and staff help rebuild Indian Center’s Pow Wow Circle

Sunday, the Indian Center and Kiwanis Club celebrated six weeks of work to rebuild the Indian Center's Pow Wow circle.
Sunday, the Indian Center and Kiwanis Club celebrated six weeks of work to rebuild the Indian Center's Pow Wow circle.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Volunteers and staff at the Indian Center celebrated six weeks of hard work to rebuild the center’s Pow Wow Circle that’s been dilapidated for years.

The wooden structure has been weeks in the making at the Indian Center. It started as a worn out and dangerous structure, and Kiwanis and community volunteers tore it down and rebuilt it completely.

“It was just about trying to rebuild something that was important to the Lincoln community and bring the community together with the Native Community,” Mike Kucera, who was the project manager for the Kiwanis Club said.

Kevin Abourezk said this is a huge gift to the Indian Center, as the Pow Wow’s that will happen in the circle will honor Native American culture for decades to come.

“In my Lakota tradition we have a phrase that means we are all related and I just want to say that to our relatives here, the Kiwanis club for stepping up and rebuilding our Pow Wow Circle,” said Kevin Abourezk, Indian Center. “From now on they’re relatives.”

There is still some work to do on the circle. They’re adding roofing and all new lights. The first big Pow Wow will likely be in the beginning of August.

