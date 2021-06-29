Advertisement

LPD: Man had nearly $30,000 worth of meth and homemade explosives in home

Timothy Moore
Timothy Moore(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after investigators found nearly $30,000 of methamphetamine, $4,000 worth of marijuana and two dozen homemade explosives in his home.

On Monday, around 7:30 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in southern Lancaster County off 14th Street and Saltillo Road in Roca.

LPD said investigators found three people in the home, including the man who lived there, identified as 56-year-old Timothy Moore.

Police said all three people were detained.

While investigators searched the home, police said they found 329.7 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $29,000, 224.3 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $4,000, 21 diazepam pills, three alprazolam pills, two clonazepam pills and more than $11,000 in cash, as well as a loaded .45 caliber handgun.

According to police, investigators requested assistance from the Lincoln Fire and Rescue fire inspector after finding 24 homemade explosive devices.

LPD said Moore is a convicted felon which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

Investigators said Moore also had $576 in cash on him during the arrest.

Moore is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of a firearm during a felony drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges, possession of a destructive device, possession of money while violating drug law and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

While searching the home, investigators found a purse belonging to one of the people detained. LPD said that woman is from North Platte and inside the purse investigators found .4 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers said the woman is facing possession of a controlled substance charges. The third adult who was detained was released without any charges.

