One person rescued from west Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they rescued one person from an apartment fire late Monday night in the Capitol Beach area.

The call came in just before 10:45 p.m. at Lakeview Park Apartments near NW 16th & West S Streets.

Battalion Chief Mark Majors tells 10/11 NOW that firefighters made entry inside the building and found moderate smoke inside the apartment of origin. He says crews located one person inside the apartment and rescued them.

Chief Majors says that person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation. He says the cause of the fire was burnt food left on a stove, and that the fire was contained quickly to the apartment of origin.

