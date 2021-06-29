Advertisement

One person rescued from west Lincoln apartment fire

The scene of an apartment fire in west Lincoln where one person had to be rescued.
The scene of an apartment fire in west Lincoln where one person had to be rescued.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they rescued one person from an apartment fire late Monday night in the Capitol Beach area.

The call came in just before 10:45 p.m. at Lakeview Park Apartments near NW 16th & West S Streets.

Battalion Chief Mark Majors tells 10/11 NOW that firefighters made entry inside the building and found moderate smoke inside the apartment of origin. He says crews located one person inside the apartment and rescued them.

Chief Majors says that person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries due to smoke inhalation. He says the cause of the fire was burnt food left on a stove, and that the fire was contained quickly to the apartment of origin.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
One dead after I-80 crash near Greenwood
Teresa Ewins
Teresa Ewins is Mayor’s selection for Chief of Police
A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges,...
Nebraska man convicted of 13 charges related to sexual abuse
Burglar arrested at west Lincoln auto center
An expanded traffic crash occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash near S. 27th and Highway 2

Latest News

Stivrins undecided regarding 2021 volleyball season
Rural areas see lower vaccine turnout than urban areas.
Rural counties falling behind urban areas in vaccinations
Waverly man, Bradley Bray, has had more than 700 life saving procedures at CHI Health St....
Waverly man with rare condition watches son graduate from college
Man beating odds to see son graduate
Man beating odds to see son graduate