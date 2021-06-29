Our Town Seward: Memorial Hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Plans are always being made to make sure Seward’s local hospital remains on the cutting edge.

During a visit to Memorial Hospital in Seward, we got a chance to talk with CEO Roger Reamer about the latest developments at the hospital. “We are just coming out of a COVID year,” Reamer said. “We’ve all been involved with this across the industry. But that didn’t slow anything down here at Memorial Health Care Systems. We continued with our planning, we continued with the projects we started, and we are just very proud of our team here, as they’ve stayed focused on that.”

One of the main projects going on right now is the third floor addition. “Back in 2014, we added a glass front to the hospital for some of our outpatient services. We put a couple of floors in there, plus a lower level where we had our physical therapy department, and we added aquatic therapy there. At the time, we made a plan to build the facility correctly if we ever felt we needed to expand. We were able to add a third floor in our plans, and built the first phase of the project with that in mind. On the third level, our goal is to place all of our outreach programs there.” Reamer says the part of the hospital that the outreach programs will vacate, will open up more space for physical therapy. He says the third floor part of the project should be done by August, and the remodel of the vacated outreach program area will then begin.

Memorial Hospital has been around since 1949 in Seward. “It was first being planned by the community in 1949,” Reamer said. “In 1950, the original hospital was built. Many hospitals were named ‘memorial’ in recognition of the finish of World War II. This hospital started that way as well. It’s a private, not-for-profit organization that supports the community.”

Reamer says the hospital offers a variety of services you would normally see at a critical care access hospital, including both in-patient and out-patient care. “Also, Memorial Health Care Systems has a retail pharmacy, three rural health clinics, with one in Utica, one in Seward, and one in Milford. We also have a small assisted-living facility as well.”

The future of the hospital will involve adapting to continued change. “So many things change,” Reamer said. “The technologies, the pharmaceuticals, things like that. A majority of our operations focus on out-patient type services. So we try to look at that over a 10-year period of time, look at what we need to replace, what kinds of operations do we need to have, so we can remain up-to-date.”

