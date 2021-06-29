Stivrins to return to Huskers, status uncertain for upcoming season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three-time All-American Lauren Stivrins will be a part of the Nebraska volleyball team for the upcoming season. However, the veteran middle blocker may not play following off-season back surgery.

In an interview with Volleyballmag.com, Nebraska head coach John Cook said Stivrins is currently rehabbing from a back injury that affected her during the spring season. Cook is unsure whether Stivrins will be available in the fall.

“Her best option was to stay with us,” Cook said.

Stivrins is coming off an impressive senior campaign in which she registered a .468 hitting percentage (second-best in school history). The 6-foot-4 middle blocker averaged 3.18 kills-per-set and 1.08 blocks-per-set.

Stivrins joins fellow senior Lexi Sun in returning to the Huskers for an additional year or eligibility.

