Tuesday Forecast: Late afternoon thunderstorms possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is not a lot to talk about concerning the weather over the next several days. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with typical late June temperatures.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday afternoon with a few scattered thunderstorms developing in the Lincoln area.. Once again, the showers and storms will be hit and miss and severe weather is not anticipated. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a light northeast wind.

Highs temperatures will be close to the average for late June. (1011 Weather Team)

A few lingering isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible until around midnight. Partly cloudy with low dropping to the mid 60s.

Seasonal overnight lows expected across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and continued warm and a bit humid. A weak cold front moving through the area could generate a few isolated t’storms. Highs will continue to be in the mid 80s.

Warm temperatures expected for the final day of June. (1011 Weather)

At this time, it looks like Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The July 4th weekend looks pretty typical at this time. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to around 90. It may be a little humid, but not looking at oppressive humidity. There will be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm both days. Monday will be in the lower 90s with a slight chance of rain.

Small chances of rain with temperatures around the average for late June and early July. (1011 Weather)

