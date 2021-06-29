UPDATE: Man killed in weekend I-80 crash identified as Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol has identified 25-year-old Ryan Hughes of Lincoln as the person who died in a crash on I-80 Saturday afternoon.

NSP said troopers were dispatched to a crash near mile marker 422 in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 2:30 p.m.

According to NSP, a Toyota 4-Runner had left the interstate and crashed into a creek. Rescue crews tried to rescue Hughes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

