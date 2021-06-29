Wednesday Forecast: The middle of your week...will feature some end-of-the-month heat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you liked the weather on Monday and Tuesday...chances are you’ll be fine with Wednesday...

Seasonal temperatures will keep the rest of the work week in the mid-to-upper 80s...and the “possibility” of some additional low-level moisture return will mean some low-end precipitation chances at times as we head for the Independence Day holiday on Sunday.

After some isolated thunderstorm chances Wednesday afternoon...the forecast looks mainly dry from Thursday right through the day on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly climb for the weekend into the upper 80s-to-lower 90s...but that’s just about “average” for this time of the year...in this part of the country. For folks that have Monday July 5th off as their holiday, we will include some increasing shower-and-thunderstorm chances by then with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A little hotter...and a little stormier weather pattern may be setting up for NEXT week...as we could be looking at SEVERAL days in the 90s with off-and-on thunderstorm chances returning to the area...so stay tuned...

