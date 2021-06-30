Bryan Health warns about scam targeting community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health says to beware of scam calls from people imitating their employees and asking for money.

Bryan Health says people in the community have received a pre-recorded message asking for payment of an outstanding balance and to press a series of numbers to confirm. The person responsible for this scam has the ability to have caller ID show a number associated with Bryan Health and may use the name of a current employee.

If you receive a pre-recorded message from a Bryan Health number requesting payment, hang up immediately and call Bryan directly at 877-577-9277. Bryan Health says you can also log into your Bryan Health MyChart account to check the status of any pending bills.

Additionally, you can call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 to make a report about the suspicious phone call. The Bryan Health compliance hotline is also available at 402-481-1010 to report any legal or compliance concerns.

