Durham Museum will open as normal after trespassing incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with The Durham Museum are assuring visitors the museum will open as normal today after four people illegally made their way inside overnight.

According to a release from The Durham Museum, a motion alarm inside of the building was triggered at 10:23 p.m.

Someone with The Durham checked surveillance video remotely, saw the four people, and then called the police.

According to our 6 News crews that responded overnight, OPD had the building surrounded and brought in K-9s.

The release goes on to say the security video shows the four people leaving the building at 10:25 p.m.

OPD found the door on the west side was not secured and they believe that is how the individuals got inside.

According to the release, nothing was disturbed, damaged, or broken when checked out by OPD and museum staff.

