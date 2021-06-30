Advertisement

Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” involving a staff member and a former student.

A spokeswoman with Elkhorn Public Schools confirmed that “Elkhorn South Band Teachers have been placed on administrative leave and all summer band activities have been suspended until further notice.” The district won’t be able to comment further as it’s a personnel manner, she said.

DCSO said the Elkhorn school district is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“The complaint alleges an inappropriate relationship occurred between a staff member and a former student,” DCSO said in a statement Wednesday.

DCSO confirmed to 6 News on Tuesday night that a criminal investigation was underway.

Read the full statements

“Pending an ongoing investigation, the Elkhorn South Band Teachers have been placed on administrative leave and all summer band activities have been suspended until further notice. As a personnel matter, and pursuant to state law, we are unable to respond to questions or provide additional information.”

Elkhorn Public Schools

“The DCSO is currently conducting a criminal investigation within the Elkhorn School District. The complaint alleges an inappropriate relationship occurred between a staff member and a former student. Elkhorn Public School administration is cooperating fully with the investigation. No further details are being released until the investigation has been concluded.”

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporters Mike McKnight and Marlo Lundak contributed to this report.

