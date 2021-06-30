Advertisement

Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation

FILE- People pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York...
FILE- People pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York on Aug. 1, 2017. New York City's human rights commission has fined Fox News $1 million for violation of laws protecting against sexual harassment and job retaliation. It's the largest such penalty in the commission's history. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(Richard Drew | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s human rights commission has fined Fox News $1 million for violation of laws protecting against sexual harassment and job retaliation.

It’s the largest such penalty in the commission’s history. It was announced as part of a settlement agreement with Fox News, which also requires that the network’s New York-based employees and contributors receive training on how to fight gender-based discrimination.

The investigation was launched following media reports of misconduct cases, which cost the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes and prime-time personality Bill O’Reilly their jobs. The fine was based on four separate violations, which the commission would not detail.

