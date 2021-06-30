Gottula commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gunnar Gottula is the newest member of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class. The Lincoln Southeast lineman committed to the Huskers over the weekend following an unofficial visit. Gottula says he’s developed a strong bond with Nebraska’s coaching staff, specifically NU assistant Greg Austin.

Gottula stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds. He says his added strength has resulted in improved play, along with an increased recruiting profile. Gottula has been pursued by several Power 5 football programs in recent months. He also holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and Kansas State.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.