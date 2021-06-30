Lincoln High graduate makes finals in national competition for duct tape prom dress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 2021 Lincoln High Graduate made the finals in a nation-wide scholarship competition and now you can help her win by casting a vote her way.

The contest: creating a prom outfit completely out of Duck Brand duct tape.

Zaineb Aljumayaat used 34 rolls of duct tape in seven colors for her dress that honors her Middle Eastern culture. It took her 152 hours to sketch, tape and construct the dress.

“I didn’t have a plan really,” she said. “I just went for it.”

While she could win $10,000 for her work, the dress has more meaning than just money. Every piece is based on Middle Eastern culture, starting with the centerpiece of the dress, a mosque.

“It’s based off the most beautiful Mosque in Abu Dhabi,” Aljumayaat said.

The stars are based on the Islamic star, the blue and yellow colors a nod to Middle Eastern architecture and the head piece is reminiscent of ancient Egypt.

“I had no idea how I would even make an image of a building using duct tape,” Aljumayaat said. “But I like how it turned out in the end.

If Aljumayaat wins the grand prize, she’ll use the $10,000 scholarship to pay for school at the Rhode Island School of Design.

