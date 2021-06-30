LPD: Homemade explosive goes off in apartment hallway following neighbor dispute

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a case where a homemade explosive was thrown in the hallway of an apartment building.

On Monday around 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment complex near 3rd and Adams Streets for a report of possible gunshots heard in the building.

LPD said responding officers saw broken windows in the common areas of the complex and there was smoke in the air.

Officers said police found a 6-inch by 18-inch deep hole in the floor of the apartment hallway.

Officers spoke with residents and learned an explosive had been thrown in the hallway following a disturbance between neighbors.

LPD said the fire inspector said the explosive was homemade and equivalent to half of a stick of dynamite.

No one was injured but police said this was a significant explosion.

Officers are still interviewing people and looking into what happened.

According to police, the explosion happened between the apartments with the disputing neighbors.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

