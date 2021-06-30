LPD: Swastikas, racial slurs among graffiti spray painted on cars parked in neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of car vandalisms that happened in a neighborhood just south of downtown.

LPD said sometime between 8 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 12 cars near 13th and B Streets were vandalized with red spray paint.

According to police, nearly all of the cars had lines spray painted on them, however two cars had swastikas, derogatory and racial slurs painted on them.

LPD said the vandalism caused roughly $1,200 in damage.

Officers canvassed the area and they’re working to learn more information from neighbors.

Police said the cars were not targeted, instead this looks to be a random act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.