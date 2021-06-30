Officers find $9,000 worth of marijuana in car during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department found more than 488 grams of marijuana inside a car during a traffic stop just south of downtown.

On Monday, just before 8 p.m., an officer saw a red 2004 Jeep Liberty near Goodhue and C Streets fail to signal a turn and when the officer ran the license plates, they did not come back in the system.

LPD said the officer stopped the car at 14th and C Streets and made contact with the 20-year-old driver who was not able to give paperwork for the vehicle.

According to police, the officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a front and back seat passenger in the Jeep.

Police said the officer saw an open 40 oz. bottle of beer on the floor near the feet of the 19-year-old back seat passenger.

LPD said the three people in the Jeep were asked to get out of the car for a probable cause search.

The front seat passenger was then identified as a 17-year-old boy.

Police said when officers searched the Jeep, they found 488.4 grams of marijuana in separate packaging, with an estimated street value around $9,000, THC wax and other items used for the sale of narcotics.

Officers also found a loaded .32 caliber revolver in the 19-year-old’s pocket.

The driver was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fictitious plates and failure to signal.

The 19-year-old was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 17-year-old was referred for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and turned over to a parent.

