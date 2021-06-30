Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
UPDATE: Man killed in weekend I-80 crash identified as Lincoln man
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police find evidence connected to umbrella
Timothy Moore
LPD: Man had nearly $30,000 worth of meth and homemade explosives in home
Man involved in killing of Lincoln mother gets 55 years in prison
The scene of an apartment fire in west Lincoln where one person had to be rescued.
One person rescued from west Lincoln apartment fire

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Former Dallas Cowboy and Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith talks with a COVID-19 vaccine...
Jill Biden teams up with NFL great to push vaccinations
The Tennant Fire is raging in the Klamath National Forest in California on Tuesday. Fire crews...
As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US aircraft involved in Black Sea incident