Seward businesses prepare for big Fourth of July celebration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seward, Ne. is known as the Fourth July city in the state because they’ve had a yearly Fourth of July celebration since 1868. With last year’s event getting canceled because of the pandemic, people say there’s an extra level of excitement for this year’s celebration.

For thousands in Seward, celebrating the Fourth is a tradition.

Seward resident Cindy Mavis said, “The Forth has been the biggest celebration in our family. It ranks up there with Christmas and Easter.”

It’s a time where people flood the city to check out local vendors the parade and the firework show.

For local businesses, a crowded city is very noticeable.

Sparetime Lounge & Grill owner Tom Rief said, “Forth of July is our busiest day of the year. Our second busiest day is July 3.”

Rief is expecting to make three to four times the amount in revenue this weekend than on a normal weekend. The money he missed out on last year.

“Last year was very hard and disappointing where I actually lost money on the weekend,” Rief said.

Some local businesses aren’t just preparing for the crowds, but also seeing accessories and clothing fly off the shelves days before.

Mavis, who also works at the Second Closet, said, “We’ve reordered two or three times on the Forth of July shirts; hats and sunglasses we’re almost out of those again.”

The Mayor of Seward Josh Eickmeier said celebrating the Forth of July is a very proud moment for people in Seward.

“It’s a good tie for people to come together with their family and friends and over the years, we’ve received a lot of notoriety and a lot of recognition,” Mayor Eickmeier said.

The city has taken so much pride in it over the years that the Governor signed a proclamation declaring Seward as the Forth of July city.

Mayor Eickmeier said if people like crowds, Seward will definitely be the place for them this holiday weekend.

The parade is expected to start at 4 p.m. on the Forth with the firework show following at 10 p.m.

