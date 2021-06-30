Advertisement

State COVID-19 Dashboard concludes as emergency ends

The State COVID-19 Dashboard that tracked cases, deaths, hospitalizations among other things will end.(DHHS)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska COVID-19 Response Dashboard ends, as Nebraska exits the Coronavirus State of Emergency.

Over the course of the pandemic, the site featured hospital capacity, ventilator availability, vaccine figures, hospitalizations, deaths, those tested and the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

As of June 30, there was a total of 224,488 cases of COVID-19 reported in our state with more than 2,200 deaths from the disease. More than 918,000 Nebraskans or just over 48 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Nebraska data can now be requested through the Office of Public Records at DHHS.PublicRecords@Nebraska.gov.

Other websites that may be accessed for data include:

The State Profile Report (SPR) is generated by the Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup in the Joint Coordination Cell, in collaboration with the White House. It is managed by an interagency team with representatives from multiple agencies and offices outside of the State of Nebraska.

The HHS Public Data Hub site provides information that is current regarding the American health care system. It is possible to explore data visualizations on hospitalizations, testing, therapeutics and more.

Click HERE to find maps and charts tracking cases, deaths, and trends of COVID-19 in the United States, updated daily.

It’s important to note that these sites are not the responsibility of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). They may collect and report data differently from DHHS and may differ among themselves in how metrics are calculated or defined.

