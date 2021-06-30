Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: A new month...but the same old weather pattern

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered showers...even a few “rumbles” of thunder...will be possible Wednesday evening...but once that activity ends...mainly dry and warmer weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week and most of the upcoming holiday weekend...

No major weather systems will be impacting the region over the upcoming Fourth of July weekend...in fact...for this time of year...conditions look quite favorable for a good-to-great stretch of weather.

Temperatures will be warming up over the next few days...but ARE NOT expected to reach the triple-digits that some parts of the country have dealt with this week. High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are forecast for both Thursday and Friday...with readings jumping a bit into the upper 80s-to-low 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

From a precipitation-standpoint...it continues to look like the best “chance” for moisture may come Wednesday evening...beyond that we expect dry conditions from Thursday through the day on Sunday...with some small precipitation chances arriving by Sunday night...and continuing into Monday as a frontal system begins to enter the area.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

