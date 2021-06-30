Two dead after crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of Highway 103 and 725 Road on Tuesday at around 7:39 a.m.

According to deputies, a 2002 Ford Taurus was eastbound on 725 Road approaching the Highway 103 intersection. A second vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, was southbound on Highway 103 approaching 725 Road. At the time, there was a heavy fog which obscured visibility in there area.

The 51-year-old driver of the Ford Taurus failed to yield to the southbound Dodge Ram as it attempted to continue eastbound across the highway onto W. Hackberry Road. The Dodge Ram, driven by a 34-year-old male driver, collided with the first vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old male passenger was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Dodge Ram didn’t sustain any physical injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

