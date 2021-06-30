Advertisement

Two dead after crash in Jefferson County

(ap newsroom)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of Highway 103 and 725 Road on Tuesday at around 7:39 a.m.

According to deputies, a 2002 Ford Taurus was eastbound on 725 Road approaching the Highway 103 intersection. A second vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, was southbound on Highway 103 approaching 725 Road. At the time, there was a heavy fog which obscured visibility in there area.

The 51-year-old driver of the Ford Taurus failed to yield to the southbound Dodge Ram as it attempted to continue eastbound across the highway onto W. Hackberry Road. The Dodge Ram, driven by a 34-year-old male driver, collided with the first vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old male passenger was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Dodge Ram didn’t sustain any physical injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teresa Ewins
Teresa Ewins is Mayor’s selection for Chief of Police
Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday,...
Ryan Larsen search: La Vista Police find evidence connected to umbrella
1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
UPDATE: Man killed in weekend I-80 crash identified as Lincoln man
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Suspects steal $250,000 worth of equipment from South Beltway Project site
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man steals purse from truck, drags woman in Hy-Vee parking lot

Latest News

Seward businesses prepare for big Forth of July celebration
Seward businesses prepare for big Fourth of July celebration
FILE- People pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York...
Fox News fined $1 million for sex harassment and retaliation
Isolated 'Storms...Otherwise Warm
Wednesday Forecast: The middle of your week...will feature some end-of-the-month heat
Child Advocacy Center