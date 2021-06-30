Typical weather for the final day of June

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be at or slightly below average over the next couple of days. Temperatures will be increasing as we head into the holiday weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with isolated showers and t’storms possible. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will be humid with a light northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Severe weather is not expected Wednesday afternoon or evening.

High temperatures will continue to near or a bit below average for late June. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with lows in the mid 60s.

Seasonal overnight low temperatures expected. (1011 Weather)

More sunshine is expected Thursday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and it will continue to be a bit humid. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

High temperatures on Thursday may be a few degrees warmer in some areas. (1011 Weather)

At this time Friday through the 4th of July looks to be mainly dry with typical early July High temperatures. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms possible. Widespread precipitation is not likely over the next five days.

Most of Nebraska will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain over the next 5 days. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures will be increasing a bit over the next 7 days with small rain chances. (1011 Weather)

