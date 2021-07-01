Advertisement

College World Series: Mississippi State wins National Championship 9-0

Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar winds up against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning in...
Mississippi State pitcher Will Bednar winds up against Vanderbilt during the fourth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In front of a massively one sided crowd at TD Ameritrade Park, likely the most one sided in stadium history, Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 9-0 winning the national championship.

It’s the first team national title in school history, the Bulldogs were only one of three schools with the distinction. Now only Kansas State and Virginia Tech are trying to leave that club.

Will Bednar pitched on short rest after throwing Saturday night, he was almost perfect. The ace threw six hitless innings, striking out four and walking three. He kept Vanderbilt off the scoreboard, Landon Sims took care of the final three innings, allowing the Commodores first hit in the eighth inning.

The Bulldogs opened it up early with a run in the first inning, in fact in all six games against Vanderbilt this year Mississippi State scored a first inning run. They backed it up with two in the second, two in the fifth and four in the seventh.

Kumar Rocker also started on short rest, the Vanderbilt pitcher went 4 1/3 allowing five runs, four earned.

It’s the 50th win of the season for Mississippi State, the sweetest in school history.

CWS information
Parking, security, tickets & more

Heading to the College World Series? Here’s everything thing you need to know before you go.

Source: NCAA

