Day 2 of death penalty hearing for Bailey Boswell

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An aggravation and mitigation hearing to determine if Bailey Boswell will get the death penalty or life in prison continued on Thursday in Saline County.

Boswell was found guilty of first-degree murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe last year for the killing that took place in November 2017.

The first witness of the day was Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes. The defense questioned him regarding how the department could house a female death row inmate as the state has never had one before. The twelve men currently on death row are housed in their own unit at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Frakes said they don’t interact with any other inmates but operate as their own community. Their privileges are similar to what a regular inmate would have. Frakes said they do not know what the policies would look like for a female death row inmate since they’ve never had to draft them.

Defense Attorney Todd Lancaster said he fears if Boswell was given the death sentence she would have to follow the same policies and be separated from general population. He said if this was the case, Boswell would essentially be in restrictive housing, with no interaction, for the rest of her life. Lancaster said such treatment is likely unconstitutional. He questioned Frakes about the impact of solitary confinement, which the department maintains is different from restrictive housing, but Frakes said solitary confinement is not a recommended practice.

The hearing is scheduled to continue Friday.

Following the hearing, the three-judge panel will have a couple months to examine the case and decide if there are aggravating circumstances that would warrant the death penalty.

There are nine different definitions of aggravating circumstances but the three-judge panel would only have to determine Loofe’s murder contained one.

It’s likely the judges will be looking the closest at this one: “The murder was especially heinous, atrocious, cruel, or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

The judges include Vicky Johnson, who presided over the Boswell case, Darla Ideus (3rd Judicial District) and Peter Bataillon (4th Judicial District), who were randomly selected from a statewide list of judges.

Johnson will serve as the presiding judge.

Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, has already received the death penalty for the crime.

