Advertisement

Friday Forecast: Not exactly “hot as a firecracker”...but we will be warming up

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the holiday weekend still looks good...with seasonably warm temperatures...tolerable dew points...and small thunderstorm chances that hold off in the local forecast area until late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night...

High pressure aloft will continue to dominate the local forecast area Friday...Saturday...and much of Sunday. This will translate into warm-but-not-hot afternoon highs in the upper 80s-to-low 90s for most of us throughout that stretch. Precipitation chances remain very low until at least later Sunday afternoon and Sunday night...when we will include a small chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Lincoln fireworks show is Saturday night and the weather for that looks great right now...but if you’re waiting until Sunday for your fireworks display...you may have some widely scattered precipitation to deal with...so stay tuned for forecast updates on that possibility as we get closer to Sunday.

Friday Highs
Friday Highs(KOLN)
Saturday Highs
Saturday Highs(KOLN)
Sunday Highs
Sunday Highs(KOLN)

It still looks like next week has the “potential” to be a bit “stormier”. The week will start out quite warm with highs on Monday in the low-to-mid 90s...but with increasing thunderstorm chances as the week goes along, readings will fall a bit into the upper 80s-to-low 90s...right at “average” for July.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father and son from DeWitt die in crash
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Graciano L. Lopez
More possible victims come forward after Lincoln business owner arrested for sexual assault
Bryan Health warns about scam targeting community
Elkhorn South High School band teachers are on administrative leave as the Douglas County...
Elkhorn South band teachers on leave pending investigation into possible ‘inappropriate relationship’

Latest News

Thursday Highs
Thursday Forecast: A new month...but the same old weather song
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast
High temperatures on Thursday may be a few degrees warmer in some areas.
New month same ole weather song
Brad's Thursday Forecast
Brad's Thursday Forecast