Friday Forecast: Not exactly “hot as a firecracker”...but we will be warming up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the holiday weekend still looks good...with seasonably warm temperatures...tolerable dew points...and small thunderstorm chances that hold off in the local forecast area until late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night...

High pressure aloft will continue to dominate the local forecast area Friday...Saturday...and much of Sunday. This will translate into warm-but-not-hot afternoon highs in the upper 80s-to-low 90s for most of us throughout that stretch. Precipitation chances remain very low until at least later Sunday afternoon and Sunday night...when we will include a small chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Lincoln fireworks show is Saturday night and the weather for that looks great right now...but if you’re waiting until Sunday for your fireworks display...you may have some widely scattered precipitation to deal with...so stay tuned for forecast updates on that possibility as we get closer to Sunday.

Friday Highs (KOLN)

Saturday Highs (KOLN)

Sunday Highs (KOLN)

It still looks like next week has the “potential” to be a bit “stormier”. The week will start out quite warm with highs on Monday in the low-to-mid 90s...but with increasing thunderstorm chances as the week goes along, readings will fall a bit into the upper 80s-to-low 90s...right at “average” for July.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

