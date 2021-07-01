Husker athletes welcome NIL agreement as new opportunities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday was a big day for almost half a million college athletes since the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness or NIL policy is now in effect. Many Husker athletes took advantage of the new change and are ready to start cashing in.

A couple of athletes 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve spoke with said these new opportunities are like breaths of fresh air.

Husker Football redshirt freshman Jaquez Yant is somewhat new to Husker Nation, but off the field, he plays the role of father to his 1-year-old daughter Layla.

“Passing this rule is probably the best thing the NCAA has done so far,” said Yant.

The new NIL agreement is something the running back told us may help him not only better support his daughter but also his family back home in Florida.

“I love my dad to death. Maybe I could slip him some money for everything he’s done for me,” Yant said.

As an athlete, Yant mentioned that these future endorsements should be able to fit into their already busy schedules.

“We’re spending time practicing and doing school work. We’re spending time doing so much stuff in one day,” Yant told 10/11. “We really don’t have time to get a job and try to bring in extra money.”

Incoming volleyball freshman Rylee Gray hasn’t even stepped foot on the court yet but said the timing of the NIL agreement is almost perfect.

“I think coming in and having our class be the number one recruiting class, with the number one, two and three recruits, we already have the hype behind us. I think it just gives us more of a boost coming into freshman year,” Gray told us.

Gray said she plans to run with the new change using her platform for public speaking engagments and encouraging people to take care of their mental health.

“Anyone across the country can show who they are, what they love to do besides their sport that everyone thinks is all they do,” Gray shared.

Opendorse, an app connecting athletes with sponsors, tweeted that more than 1,000 deals were made nationwide on Thursday.

