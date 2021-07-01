Advertisement

Husker student-athletes start making profits immediately

(KOLN)
By Ryan Swanigan and 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Right at midnight, Thursday, NCAA student-athletes across the country were able to start profiting in various ways based on their name, image and likeness or NIL.

On Wednesday, the organization approved a temporary policy to allow college athletes in all three divisions to get paid for the use of their NIL.

At least two student-athletes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln tweeted out announcements about their plans to start making money in the new era.

Husker Volleyball star Lexi Sun announced on Twitter her new business geared specifically toward volleyball. You can check it out here.

Nebraska Basketball brothers Trey and Bryce McGowens tweeted out a new podcast called “Off Court,” in partnership with Husker Online and sponsored by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180, both in the Wilderness Hills Shopping Center in south Lincoln.

Another student-athlete, Husker Offensive Lineman Cam Jurgens, tweeted his excitement about building his brand.

Across the country, right at midnight, other student-athletes at various schools across the U.S. tweeted out their announcements on deals signed, sponsorships acquired or new brands they’re starting as a result of this new opportunity that’s been provided to them.

Nebraska’s interim athletic director, Garrett Klassy, also expressed his support on Twitter and ushered in the new era of endorsement deals for Husker student-athletes.

Nebraska’s own Runza also announced it would be the first business to get directly involved with endorsing college athletes by offering deals to 100 current athletes.

