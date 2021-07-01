Lin Jewelers in southeast Lincoln broken into overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Workers at a southeast Lincoln jewelry store are working to clean up a mess left behind after three people broke into their store overnight.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to an alarm call at Lin Jewelers at the Piedmont Shopping Center, near Cotner and A Streets.

LPD said officers found glass in the front door had been broken and inside the store they found damage to an interior office door.

Police said no one was inside the store at the time.

According to police, security video shows three people go inside the store, then try getting into an office before running away.

“I walk in and see a bunch of broken glass and broken office door,” said Wilson Lin, a manager at the business. “Officers were here with me and we watched the video and watched the photos and so we started cleaning up right now.”

Investigators are working to determine a total loss and the estimated damage is around $1,200 dollars.

Lin said their store was also broken into earlier this year.

LPD said investigators are working to see if this break in is connected to other recent burglaries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

