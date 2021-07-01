Advertisement

Lincoln man now faces murder charge in wife’s death

John Kotopka
John Kotopka(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 1, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man who admitted to shooting his wife is now facing a murder charge.

John Kotopka, 80, was arrested June 20 for first degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The Lancaster County Attorney upgraded those charges to first degree murder.

Janet Kotopka, 78, died in a Lincoln hospital on June 23. She had a gunshot wound to her head. An investigation by LPD revealed her husband, John, was the one who pulled the trigger.

According to court documents, John Kotopka was exhausted from taking care of [Janet], who had Alzheimer’s, and was concerned about the financial burden if she had to live in a health care facility.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene and located the firearm.

